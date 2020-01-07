EagleX Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. EagleX has a market capitalization of $11,158.00 and $185.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Over the last week, EagleX has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

