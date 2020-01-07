eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.60

Media headlines about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a news impact score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. eBay has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

