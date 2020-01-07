Eidoo (EDO) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $297,854.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,285,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,951,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.