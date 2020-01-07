Electra Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon and CoinBene. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $1,771.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,510,200,815 coins and its circulating supply is 28,643,044,262 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

