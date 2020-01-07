Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $35.91 million and $228,801.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptomate, Kucoin and Cryptohub. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,950,377,647 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, CoinBene and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

