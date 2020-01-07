Elitium (EUM) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Elitium has a market cap of $8.36 million and $40,560.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00010972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

