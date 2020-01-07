Ellaism (ELLA) Price Down 25.2% This Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $20,861.00 and $8.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.01747247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

