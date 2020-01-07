Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.00

Media stories about Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Emblem earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMBF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40. Emblem has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

