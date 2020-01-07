Endor Protocol (EDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 34% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $208,993.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00704621 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BitForex, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, CoinBene, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

