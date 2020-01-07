Energi (NRG) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Energi has a market cap of $47.59 million and $670,565.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00023735 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00183842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.01395895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00120356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,538,121 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

