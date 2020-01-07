EOSDT Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $64,979.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012753 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00186949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.01422700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00121123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.