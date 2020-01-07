EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

EPR stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.53. 172,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. EPR Properties has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

