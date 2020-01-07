Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wipro Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a report issued on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WIT. Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

NYSE:WIT opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 169,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

