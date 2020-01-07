Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for International Game Technology PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 44.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in International Game Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 348.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

