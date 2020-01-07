Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for McEwen Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.24 million.

Shares of TSE MUX opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $672.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.84.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

