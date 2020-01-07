Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Onespan Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onespan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $699.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.11. Onespan has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Onespan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Onespan by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Onespan by 206.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onespan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Onespan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

