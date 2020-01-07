Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 7th (A, AEE, AVTR, AXNX, BEAT, BIO, BLFS, BRKR, CPK, CRL)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 7th:

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A). Wells Fargo & Co issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). Wells Fargo & Co issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wells Fargo & Co issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV). Wells Fargo & Co issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH). Wells Fargo & Co issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH). Wells Fargo & Co issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). Wells Fargo & Co issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT). Wells Fargo & Co issued an underweight rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

