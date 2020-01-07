Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 7th (ALV, BDEV, BKG, BWY, CRST, CS, CWC, DEZ, EOAN, GLE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 7th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €242.00 ($281.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72). Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €29.35 ($34.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €107.00 ($124.42) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.80 ($11.40) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €32.50 ($37.79) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

