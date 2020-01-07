Essentra (LON:ESNT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 475 ($6.25).

Shares of LON ESNT traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 438.60 ($5.77). The stock had a trading volume of 43,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,881. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

