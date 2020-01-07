Ether-1 Hits Market Cap of $207,997.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $207,997.00 and approximately $25,913.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00340229 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012698 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002911 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 41,170,402 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

