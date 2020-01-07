Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0110

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $65,948.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.01798150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,139,965 coins and its circulating supply is 167,110,552 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

