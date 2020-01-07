Etherparty Market Cap Achieves $2.65 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $197,464.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

