EUNO (EUNO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. EUNO has a market cap of $206,591.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006418 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003748 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,050,294 coins and its circulating supply is 30,555,588 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

