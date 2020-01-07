European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.76 Per Share

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EAT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 108 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 562,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,591. European Assets Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $391.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.82.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart Paterson bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £65,650 ($86,358.85).

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.