Eva Cash (EVC) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $3,095.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.44 or 0.05783301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

EVC is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.