Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS ESCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.