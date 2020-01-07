Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €37.00 by Deutsche Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.99% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.45 ($33.08).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching €26.62 ($30.95). 592,751 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.72 and a 200 day moving average of €24.67.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

