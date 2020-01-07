EVOS (EVOS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $188.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $9,158.00 and $188.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About EVOS

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

