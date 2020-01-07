ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $249,268.00 and approximately $2,561.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000432 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,845,941 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

