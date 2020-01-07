Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,009.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 115,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 104,659 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 843,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.52.

XOM stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,412,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,823,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

