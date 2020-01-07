Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

