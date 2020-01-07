Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.4% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Facebook by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 489 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $21,264,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,770,162 shares of company stock valued at $332,836,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $213.06. 14,910,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,817,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average of $192.56. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.54 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $607.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

