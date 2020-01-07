FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director James J. Mcgonigle Sells 2,683 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE FDS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.03. 230,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,335. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.81 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.