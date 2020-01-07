FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $159,645.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $229,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,295 shares of company stock worth $1,340,266 in the last 90 days. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FibroGen by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in FibroGen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 36,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in FibroGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.86.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

