FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,813 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 14.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,112,600 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.