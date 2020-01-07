FirstBlood (1ST) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $13,819.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Gatecoin, IDEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.