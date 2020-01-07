FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 124.14 ($1.63).

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 123.40 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.15. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 86.55 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24.

In related news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 23,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,939.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

