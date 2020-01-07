FirstGroup’s (FGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 124.14 ($1.63).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

LON:FGP traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 123.40 ($1.62). The stock had a trading volume of 800,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 86.55 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.15.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 23,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,939.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.