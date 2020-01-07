Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 566,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,270. Five9 has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $69.86. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $570,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,980,077.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,633 shares of company stock worth $15,046,039. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,287,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,653,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Five9 by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,231,000 after buying an additional 224,195 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.