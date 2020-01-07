Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,690,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,268,000 after buying an additional 2,735,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1,574.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,395,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,048,000 after buying an additional 2,252,139 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,569,000 after buying an additional 1,629,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth $118,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

