Footballcoin Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin. Over the last week, Footballcoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $46,772.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000453 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin.

Footballcoin Coin Trading

Footballcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

