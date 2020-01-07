Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of F stock remained flat at $$9.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,506,470. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

