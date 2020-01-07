Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortinet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after acquiring an additional 176,160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. The company had a trading volume of 759,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $112.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.09.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.