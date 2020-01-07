Fountain (FTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70,053.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $70,053.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01396646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00120379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

