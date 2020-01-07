FTX Token Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $210.05 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00026042 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.44 or 0.05783301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,965,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,093,097 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

