FY2020 EPS Estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CABGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.83.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

