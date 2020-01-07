FY2020 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Reduced by Analyst

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

