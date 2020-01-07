FY2020 EPS Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Lowered by Analyst

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MUX. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

