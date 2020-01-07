Galactrum (ORE) Hits Market Cap of $12,805.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $12,805.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00052555 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00704621 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00226255 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00079400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001736 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,796,693 coins and its circulating supply is 5,076,693 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org.

Galactrum Coin Trading

Galactrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.