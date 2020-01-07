GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Hits $630,343.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, GAMB has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $630,343.00 and $292,333.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

